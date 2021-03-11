Students sing patriotic songs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The Tribune School, Sector 29, organised the “Annual Song and Rhyme Day” on its premises. The event, with the theme, “Patriotism”, started with a prayer to Almighty, followed by performances of patriotic songs and poems by students of classes I and II. The students participated in the event with full zeal. The parents were pleased to see their tiny tots on the stage, performing after a long gap due to the pandemic. Principal Vandana Saxena appreciated the efforts of the students. TNS

Illicit liquor seized, 2 held

Mohali: The police arrested two suspects and recovered 30 cartons of illicit liquor from their luxury car on Monday. The suspects, identified as Jagraon natives Rakesh Kumar and Manjit Singh, have been booked under the Excise Act at the Phase 8 police station. TNS

Over 100 get booster dose

Chandigarh: A free Covid vaccine booster dose camp was organised by the Market Welfare Association, Sector 40, and Dr Pragati Grover, Memorial Charitable Trust. Mayor Sarabjit Kaur presided over the event and the SHO, Sector 39 police station, and Charanjiv Singh, president, Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM), were the guests of honour. Over 100 booster doses of the Covid vaccine were administered to members of the market, their staff and kin. TNS

Humiliated, girl hangs self

Dera Bassi: A 12-year-old Class VI schoolgirl, resident of Bhagat Singh Nagar, Barwala Road, died by hanging after feeling humiliated over allegations of phone theft. The girl’s mother and uncle were working at a private factory. Her uncle had asked his sister for an old mobile phone. She bought one for Rs 3,000 from a girl in the factory. On Monday, some people came to their home and abused the family, alleging the phone had been stolen. Later, the girl hanged herself, said police.