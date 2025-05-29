DT
Home / Chandigarh / Students stage play on India’s freedom struggle

Students stage play on India’s freedom struggle

The one hour 40-minute-long performance brought to life the spirit, ideals, and sacrifices of young revolutionaries
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:56 AM May 29, 2025 IST
Vivek High students stage a play ‘Inquilaab’ at the Tagore Theatre on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Pradeep Tewari
Students of Vivek High School (VHS) took the audience to the era of India’s freedom struggle through their annual production "Inquilaab", at the Sector 18 Tagore Theatre. Performed by 80 students of Class IX, the play was a adaptation of renowned poet, lyricist, actor, and writer Piyush Mishra’s celebrated book "Gagan Damama Bajyo".

The one hour 40-minute-long performance brought to life the spirit, ideals, and sacrifices of young revolutionaries whose voices continue to echo in contemporary India.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikramjeet Singh Mamik, Administrator, Vivek High Group of Schools, said, “Education should go far beyond the boundaries of textbooks — a belief clearly reflected in this performance. This production demonstrated how, with the right guidance and dedication, school students can bring history to life on a grand stage.”

Dr Amarjyoti Chawla, Principal, VHS, Mohali said, “Theatre, helps students develop creativity, leadership, confidence, and empathy — and ‘Inquilaab’ became a living example of that philosophy.”

The production was directed by Sarthak Narula, an alumnus of the National School of Drama.

