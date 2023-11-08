Students using unfair means threat to hard-working: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, November 7

In a landmark judgment, Justice Sandeep Moudgil of the Punjab and Haryana High Court has strongly emphasised the potential threat posed by students who employ unfair means to gain an advantage in educational settings.

The judgment is significant as it underscores the importance of safeguarding the efforts of hardworking students striving to prove their academic worth. Justice Moudgil’s ruling addresses the critical issue of students resorting to unethical practices and subsequently being allowed to escape the consequences due to sympathy or other reasons.

In the judgment, Justice Moudgil firmly asserted that a lenient approach toward such transgressions could be detrimental to the nation’s progress. They should be made to learn a lesson not to adopt unfair means in life.

Justice Moudgil also expressed disinclination to interfere with the decisions made by educational authorities in matters related to unfair means employed by the students. The Bench asserted it was to be borne in mind that the courts should not ordinarily interfere with the functioning and orders of the educational authority unless there was clearly violation of some statutory rule or legal principle.

“I am afraid to interfere with the decision of the educational authorities, which are well-equipped with a mechanism under their regulations to deal with such like cases, for the reason that like petitioners using unfair means would steal a march over students, who work hard to prove their worth. In case such students resorting to unfair means are allowed to get away with it on account of sympathy –– or as argued by their counsel that it will cost one full academic year to them –– the nation cannot be built, if they are dealt with leniently. They should be made to learn a lesson,” Justice Moudgil asserted.