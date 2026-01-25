DT
Home / Chandigarh / Students visit gaushala on National Girl Child Day

Students visit gaushala on National Girl Child Day

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:19 AM Jan 25, 2026 IST
To mark National Girl Child Day, schoolgirls from the city visited the Raipur Kalan Gaushala on Saturday to learn about its functioning and the animal welfare initiatives undertaken by the Municipal Corporation (MC), Chandigarh.

During the visit, the students actively participated in gaushala activities by offering fodder to the cattle and assisting staff in feeding them.

The schoolgirls also observed the cleaning process and other day-to-day operations carried out to ensure the care, hygiene and overall welfare of the animals housed at the facility.

Civic body Joint Commissioner Himanshu Gupta joined the students during the visit and interacted with them. Extending his warm wishes on National Girl Child Day, he appreciated their enthusiasm and lauded their compassionate gesture towards animal welfare.

He said such educational and participatory visits play a vital role in sensitising young citizens to animal care and welfare. He added that greater community participation from city residents could further help strengthen and improve Gaushala facilities and services.

