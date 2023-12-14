Sub-committee on UT heritage formed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 13

To preserve heritage of the City Beautiful, the UT Administration has constituted a sub-committee to examine and present a coherent policy keeping in view the Multiplex Policy-2000 (amended from time to time), an heritage report approved by the Government of India in December 2011 and the intent of the Heritage Compensatory Policy.

The Heritage Compensatory Policy was framed for giving incentives to all private establishments listed as heritage buildings and requiring conservation to preserve the heritage of Chandigarh, based on the best practices in the world.

According to a UT notification, the sub-committee will be at liberty at take views of all stakeholders and co-opt any other expert members before presenting its report.

Architect Sumit Kaur has been appointed as the chairperson of the sub-committee, and the Director, Cultural Affairs, UT, will be the member secretary. The Estate Officer or his representative, the Chief Architect, the Chief Engineer, advocate ML Sarin and Prof Rajnish Wattas will be the members.