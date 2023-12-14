Sub-committee on UT heritage formed

Chandigarh, December 13
To preserve heritage of the City Beautiful, the UT Administration has constituted a sub-committee to examine and present a coherent policy keeping in view the Multiplex Policy-2000 (amended from time to time), an heritage report approved by the Government of India in December 2011 and the intent of the Heritage Compensatory Policy.
The Heritage Compensatory Policy was framed for giving incentives to all private establishments listed as heritage buildings and requiring conservation to preserve the heritage of Chandigarh, based on the best practices in the world.
According to a UT notification, the sub-committee will be at liberty at take views of all stakeholders and co-opt any other expert members before presenting its report.
Architect Sumit Kaur has been appointed as the chairperson of the sub-committee, and the Director, Cultural Affairs, UT, will be the member secretary. The Estate Officer or his representative, the Chief Architect, the Chief Engineer, advocate ML Sarin and Prof Rajnish Wattas will be the members.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...