Sub-Inspector convicted in 8-yr-old corruption case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 26

A special judge of the CBI court, Chandigarh, has convicted UT police Sub-Inspector (SI) Sewak Singh in an eight-year-old corruption case.

Singh was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2015 while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a resident of Kaimbwala, Hem Raj, near the Taj hotel. The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on July 28.

The CBI had received a complaint from Raj, who was himself beset with legal woes, with two cases of trespassing registered against him at the Sector-3 police station and a DDR in connection with a separate matter. Sewak was posted at the Sector-3 police station.

Raj claimed that the SI had demanded Rs 20,000 from him for not converting the DDR into an FIR. The CBI recorded the conversations between an unsuspecting Sewak and Raj. The SI called the latter to Sector 17, Chandigarh. As soon the SI arrived on the scene and accepted the bribe, the CBI sleuths arrested him.

