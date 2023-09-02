Sub-Inspector convicted in eight-year-old bribery case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 1

A CBI court has held a Sub-Inspector (SI) of the Chandigarh Police, Sushil Kumar, guilty in a corruption case registered eight years ago.

Sushil Kumar was arrested by the CBI while taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 on the premises of the District Courts in Sector 43 on June 3, 2015. A case was registered on the complaint of one Gursewak Kumar. The latter told the CBI that his cousin Baljeet Singh Chaudhary was arrested in 2014 for carrying a pistol. The SI, who was posted in crime branch, allegedly sought bribe for helping Chaudhary in getting bail. Kumar had alleged the SI also threatened him to register new cases against his brother. He then approached the CBI, following which a trap was laid and the SI was arrested.

Narender Singh, public prosecutor, said the prosecution had proved the case. The court held the accused, Sushil Kumar, guilty and convicted him for the offence punishable under Section 7 and 13(1)(d) punishable under Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on September 4.

