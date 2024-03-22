Sub-registrar told to refund excess stamp duty of Rs 16L

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, March 21

In two cases of alleged mismanagement on the part of the Sub-registrar’s Office, UT, the court of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) has ordered to refund an excess amount of more than Rs 16 lakh to the owners for conversion of their residential plots from leasehold to freehold in Sectors 32 and 44.

In both cases, the office had levied a stamp duty on the collector rate, whereas it should have been levied on the basis of conversion charges and surcharge.

The court directed the office to refund the amount — Rs 10.21 lakh in one case and Rs 6.67 lakh in the other.

Kiran Satija and her husband RC Satija, both residents of Sector 32-D, had submitted an application before the court on February 1, 2021, for the refund of excess payment of stamp duty of Rs 10,21,352 which was collected by the office at the time of registration of deed of conveyance on August 19, 2020.

In the application, Advocate Surinder Kumar Garg, on behalf of the applicants, submitted that the Sub Registrar has asked them to pay the above amount of stamp duty on the basis of clarification letter dated August 7, 2019, issued by the UT Finance Department, which is wrong, illegal and arbitrary.

The applicants submitted that the Finance Department, vide notification dated July 19, 1996, framed the rules called “The Chandigarh conversion of residential lease hold land tenure into free hold land tenure in the Union Territory, Chandigarh” for converting the residential site from leasehold basis to freehold basis and further the Finance Department revised conversion charges vide notification dated October 24, 2017.

The applicants made an application to the Estate Officer, requesting therein to allow the conversion of their house in Sector 32-A, into freehold basis. In response, the Estate Officer’s office allowed the conversion of the house on February 28, 2020, and asked them to pay the conversion charges.

Accordingly, the applicants got the conveyance deed executed on the non-judicial stamp paper of Rs 60,883 on March 2, 2020, and submitted to the Estate Office for its execution. But due to Covid-19, the Assistant Estate Officer executed and signed the conveyance deed on July 16, 2020, and requested the applicants to register the same with the Sub-Registrar. But when the applicants went to the office of Sub-Registrar on August 19, 2020, for getting the conveyance deed registered, the Sub-Registrar and his officials asked the applicants to pay more stamp duty of Rs10,21,352. As a matter of fact, it was not intimated to the applicants by the office of Sub-Registrar as to how this huge stamp duty has been calculated for being paid to get the conveyance deed registered, stated Garg.

Ultimately, the applicants paid deficiency of stamp papers worth Rs 10,21,352.

Further, Garg submitted that demand of the Sub Registrar’s Office to pay the huge stamp duty was wrong and illegal because in the conversion policy nowhere stipulates that the conveyance deed is to be got registered by paying such a huge stamp duty.

Ravinder Singh, representative from the Sub-Registrar office, stated that the party did not pay the stamp duty on deed of conveyance as per the present collector rates.

Considering the statements of both parties and documents placed on record, the court observed the letter dated August 7, 2019, issued by the Finance Department is merely a clarification which is neither issued under any section/rule nor the same is notified.

Thus, the court observed that an amount of Rs 10,21,352 asked by the Sub Registrar’s office and paid by the applicants on account of extra payment of stamp duty was not justifiable and the same needed to be refunded.

In a similar case, Kharduman Singh, a resident of Sector 44-A, submitted an application dated February 1, 2021, before this court seeking the refund excess payment of stamp duty of Rs 6,67,200 which was collected by the office, at the time of registration of deed of conveyance on March 9, 2020.

In this case too, the court observed that an amount of Rs 6,67,200 asked by the Sub Registrar’s office on account of extra payment of stamp duty was not justifiable and the same needed to be refunded to the party concerned.

Large number of residents to get relief These are not just two individual cases. This order will provide relief to residents in hundreds of such cases where excessive stamp duty was charged. — Surinder Kumar Garg, Advocate

