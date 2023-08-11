Sublet against norms, 6 Sec 25 houses sealed

Chandigarh, August 10
The Estate Office today sealed six houses in the Sector 25 colony as the owners had allegedly sublet the properties in violation of the rules.
According to officials, these houses cannot be sublet and the matter concerning these properties had been heard in the court of the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM). Following the court's proceedings, an order was issued to seal the houses.
Residents alleged the UT Administration was deliberately causing trouble for the occupants of Sector 25 colony houses. Notices were being sent to those who regularly deposited their installments, they alleged. There are more than 150 houses here that were constructed on government land.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...