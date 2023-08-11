Sublet against norms, 6 Sec 25 houses sealed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 10

The Estate Office today sealed six houses in the Sector 25 colony as the owners had allegedly sublet the properties in violation of the rules.

According to officials, these houses cannot be sublet and the matter concerning these properties had been heard in the court of the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM). Following the court's proceedings, an order was issued to seal the houses.

Residents alleged the UT Administration was deliberately causing trouble for the occupants of Sector 25 colony houses. Notices were being sent to those who regularly deposited their installments, they alleged. There are more than 150 houses here that were constructed on government land.