‘Unscientific dumping of waste’ at Jhuriwala: Submit compliance report, joint panel told

Tribune News Service

Amit Bathla

Panchkula, January 27

The National Green Tribunal has directed a joint committee of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, the Chief Conservator of Forest and the District Magistrate, Panchkula, to submit a compliance report on the “unscientific dumping of waste” at the Jhuriwala site despite its earlier order against environmental violations.

The compliance status has been sought from the committee following complaints of violation of environmental norms by the Panchkula Municipal Corporation in dumping of solid waste at Jhuriwala village. A Bench, headed by NGT chairperson Justice AK Goel, directed the panel to submit the report by email within two months.

The pollution control board will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance, the Bench said in its order.

It has been alleged that illegal and unscientific dumping of waste was still continuing at the Jhuriwala site despite clear orders by the NGT against environmental violations.

According to complaints, the Jhuriwala site is just 140 metres away from the Khol-Hai-Ratan Wildlife Sanctury. On that account, safeguards are necessary to avoid a negative impact of landfill on the ground water.

The matter

At the 36th meeting of the standing committee of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) in November 2015, a proposal had come up to set up a solid waste management project at Jhuriwala.

Members of the committee had suggested that the landfill site must be located away from the current location as it will be a source of diseases for human beings and the wildlife. The chairman of the committee had asked the civic authorities to present proposed mitigation measures for preventing groundwater pollution and ambient environment. In the reply, the civic authorities had pledged to ensure “engineering construction” measures for composting of solid waste and whatever was required for environmental protection.

On the basis of assurances, the committee had agreed to a proposal of setting up of a waste plant at Jhuriwala in addition to adherence to conditions proposed by other agencies concerned.

After it stopped dumping waste at the Sector 23 dumping ground, the Panchkula MC went ahead with dumping of solid waste at Jhuriwala in June last year without setting up a waste management plant for processing of garbage.

Subsequently, the NGT received a complaint that the civic authorities were not taking steps to ensure environmental protection in the operation of the Jhuriwala site.

“The Panchkula MC has been dumping all kinds of waste at the project site in violation of conditions on the basis of which the NBWL permitted the project,” the applicant stated.

In July last year, the pollution control board had issued a show-cause notice to the Panchkula MC for dumping untreated garbage at Jhuriwala despite expiration of environmental clearance and consent for establishing a solid waste management plant at the site.

Meanwhile, the MC continues to give assurances for earliest installation of the solid waste management plant at the Jhuriwala site.