Sudha claims powerlifting gold medal

Bihar’s Sudha Kumari lifted a total weight of 497.5kg to win the women’s 69kg gold medal, during the ongoing All India Civil Services Weightlifting and Powerlifting Tournament.

Simran Mehta of Central Secretariat Delhi claimed the silver with a lift of 315kg and Reem Rashed of Kerala finished third by lifting 315kg.

In the women’s 76kg category, Neha Duniwal of Rajasthan Secretariat claimed the gold with a lift of 387.5kg and Sumita Kumari of Bihar finished second with 355kg. Baby Joseph of Kerala was third with a lift of 327.5kg.

In the men’s 74kg event, S Thamizharasan won gold with 802.5kg, Praveen Tomar of Delhi finished second with 610kg and Naveen Kumar of GNCT Delhi claimed the third position with 585kg.