DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Sukhna floodgates opened as water level crosses danger mark

Sukhna floodgates opened as water level crosses danger mark

UT Engineering Department deploys officials at regulator end of the lake to monitor the water level
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:46 AM Aug 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Floodgates were opened four times in 2023, six times in 2022 and five times in 2021. File
Advertisement

Following heavy rain in the city and the catchment area, two of the three floodgates of the Sukhna Lake were opened after the water level of the lake crossed the danger mark of 1,163 feet on Friday.

Advertisement

According to officials, one floodgate was opened around 3.30 am and another around 4 am up to the height of one foot. The two floodgates were opened for the second time in this rainy season. Earlier, double floodgates were opened on August 19, and single floodgate was on opened on August 6, 8, 15 and 17. The floodgate was opened to release the excess water of the lake into the Ghaggar river through the Sukhna Choe.

The UT Engineering Department has deployed officials at the regulator end of the lake on a 24x7 basis and CCTV cameras have also been installed to regularly monitor the water level. A control room has also been established to coordinate with the Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula district administrations for a proper communication during the opening of floodgates.

Advertisement

The officials said the district administrations of the neighbouring districts were alerted before opening of the floodgates.

Floodgates were opened four times in 2023, six times in 2022 and five times in 2021. The opening of two floodgates in August 2020 had caused a widespread flooding in the low-lying areas of Zirakpur situated alongside the Sukhna Choe. On September 24, 2018, the floodgates were opened after a gap of 10 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts