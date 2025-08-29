Sukhna floodgates opened as water level crosses danger mark

Following heavy rain in the city and the catchment area, two of the three floodgates of the Sukhna Lake were opened after the water level of the lake crossed the danger mark of 1,163 feet on Friday.

According to officials, one floodgate was opened around 3.30 am and another around 4 am up to the height of one foot. The two floodgates were opened for the second time in this rainy season. Earlier, double floodgates were opened on August 19, and single floodgate was on opened on August 6, 8, 15 and 17. The floodgate was opened to release the excess water of the lake into the Ghaggar river through the Sukhna Choe.

The UT Engineering Department has deployed officials at the regulator end of the lake on a 24x7 basis and CCTV cameras have also been installed to regularly monitor the water level. A control room has also been established to coordinate with the Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula district administrations for a proper communication during the opening of floodgates.

The officials said the district administrations of the neighbouring districts were alerted before opening of the floodgates.

Floodgates were opened four times in 2023, six times in 2022 and five times in 2021. The opening of two floodgates in August 2020 had caused a widespread flooding in the low-lying areas of Zirakpur situated alongside the Sukhna Choe. On September 24, 2018, the floodgates were opened after a gap of 10 years.