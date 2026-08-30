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Home / Chandigarh / Sukhna Lake gate opened as water level touches 1,162.95 ft, Chandigarh stays largely dry

Sukhna Lake gate opened as water level touches 1,162.95 ft, Chandigarh stays largely dry

Radial Gate No. 1 opened by three inches; Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula officials alerted over downstream water release

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:15 PM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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The Chandigarh Administration’s Engineering Department on Friday opened Radial Gate No. 1 of Sukhna Lake by three inches at 8.30 pm. File photo
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The Chandigarh Administration’s Engineering Department on Friday opened Radial Gate No. 1 of Sukhna Lake by three inches at 8.30 pm as a precautionary measure after the lake’s water level touched 1,162.95 feet, even as Chandigarh itself has received little rain in recent days. The rise in the lake level has been attributed largely to inflow from its hill catchment area.

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Officials said the gate was opened to regulate the water level and release excess water from the lake amid the ongoing monsoon season, as part of preventive measures already in place to guard against any flooding risk.

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As a precautionary step, the Deputy Commissioners of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula have been informed and asked to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions in downstream areas in view of the water release, the department said.

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Round-the-clock monitoring has been put in place at the Regulator End of Sukhna Lake, with officials assigned duties to continuously track the water level through the rainy season and ensure timely action wherever required, it added.

The department said the arrangements were aimed at effective regulation of the lake’s water level and preventing damage to government property or infrastructure from catchment inflow. The situation is being closely monitored, with further action to be taken as per weather conditions and the lake’s water level.

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