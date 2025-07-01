Sukhna water level 4.5 ft short of danger mark

The water level of the picturesque Sukhna Lake increased to 1,158.5 feet following rain today. It is just 4.5 feet away from the danger mark of 1,163 ft. The water level in the lake increased by nearly a foot since yesterday.

The UT Engineering Department has now started a 24x7 control room and installed CCTV cameras to monitor the water level of the lake. An official said if the water level crossed the danger mark, the floodgates of the lake would be opened to release the excess water into Sukhna Choe. Due to evaporation amid intense heat, the lake’s water level had dropped to 1,156.5 feet on June 14, nearly half a foot lower than the 1,157 feet recorded on May 15. The lake is spread over nearly 338 acres. With 1.52 km length and 1.49 km breadth, the lake has an average depth of around 5 metres.

***Python rescued

Meanwhile, a python was rescued from the lake around 8 am on Monday. The Forest and Wildlife Department was informed about the python climbing a peepal tree by morning walkers. Due to the height of the tree, the rescue team requisitioned a hydraulic ladder to rescue the snake. Later, the team released the 10-ft python into Nepli Forest in Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary.