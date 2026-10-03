Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary sees rise in biodiversity

The Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary has recorded an increase in biodiversity since the previous survey in 2021.

The 2025 survey, conducted by the Dehradun-based Wildlife Institute of India (WII), recorded 16 mammal, 132 bird, 73 butterfly and 13 reptile-amphibian species in the sanctuary.

Advertisement

The survey also identified 43 tree, 14 shrub and 22 herbaceous species.

Advertisement

In comparison, the survey conducted in May 2021 had recorded 13 mammal species and 16 major wildlife species.

Mammal species rise to 16

Advertisement

The presence of the jungle cat and barking deer was confirmed for the first time during the 2021 survey.

The number of recorded mammal species increased from 13 in the 2021 survey to 16 in 2025.

In the 2021 survey, sambar was identified as the most abundant ungulate, with its estimated population placed in the range of 290 to 763.

The latest survey estimated the sambar population at 603, making it one of the prominent herbivores in the wildlife sanctuary.

Among carnivores, the golden jackal remained prominent, while camera traps confirmed the presence of the leopard.

However, the 2021 survey primarily focused on megaherbivores, mammals and important bird species.

The 2025 survey, conducted from November 20 to 27, covered vegetation, mammals, birds, butterflies, reptiles and amphibians.

The survey pointed out that several native tree species are showing inadequate natural regeneration.

The spread of invasive species such as eucalyptus, subabul, vilayati kikar and lantana has emerged as a major challenge.

Lack of flowering plants

The survey also noted a shortage of flowering plants in grassland areas and the spread of Arundo donax, which could affect butterfly diversity and the wider habitat. The report recommends the restoration of wetlands, removal of invasive species and multi-season monitoring to better understand changes in the sanctuary’s biodiversity.