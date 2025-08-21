Sukriti defeats Swatika in badminton opener

Sukriti Dangi defeated Swatika Jain 21-8 21-6 to march into the girls’ U-15 pre quarterfinals, during the opening day of the Chandigarh Sub Junior State Badminton Championship, at the Sector 38 Centre of Excellence for Badminton. Vaani Panchal also moved into the next round by defeating Delisha Malpotra 21-6 21-10, and Vanya Lal overpowered Pranya Saini 21-11 21-9. Samaira Arora from the hots venue moved ahead by defeating Sanika Sharma 21-4 21-5, Arpita Singh defeated Tejaswitha Patange 21-18 21-6, and Divnoor Kaur overpowered Aadya Singh Meena 21-9 21-8.

Saanvi Rana recorded a 21-19 21-8 win over Ranjit Kaur, Parul Rani defeated Saanvi Sood 21-10 21-12, Shradha Kapoor ousted Chaitanya Sharma 21-16 21-12 and Sanjam Sidhu blanked Gurnoor Kaur 21-6 21-7 in other one-sided games.

Arsheen Kaur Baidwan faced a good fight before recording a 22-20 7-21 21-18 win over Simardeep Kaur Sian, and Navya Sachdeva defeated Divyanshi Saini 21-6 21-9. Kabit Anhad Kaur Dhiraj also recorded a one-sided 21-1 21-1 win over Navya Sharma.

Meanwhile, in the boys’ U-17 qualifying round, Shashank Saini defeated Anuj 21-7 21-12 and Yatharth Prajapati outplayed Hautavya 21-19 21-17. Ankit Vishwkarma also moved ahead with a 21-10 21-13 verdict against Pragyan Bhanwra, while Manhar Jinta defeated Gagandeep Singh 21-15 21-10. Vansh Sood logged a 21-10 21-6 win over Aryan Kharbanda, and Gurtaaj Singh defeated Rachit Thakur 21-5 21-7.

In the girls’ U-17 category, Anika Sharma easily managed a 21-7 21-7 win over Jovan Kaur Bhullar, whereas Samiksha Senapati faced some resistance against Aadya before recoding a 21-17 15-21 21-10 victory. Saher Yadav logged an identical 21-13 13-21 21-10 win against Mehak Yadav, while Parul Rani easily overpowered Shirin Sharma 21-8 21-9. Arpita Singh also moved into the next round by defeating Pranya Saini 21-7 21-10 and Baaruni Chopra defeated Tnisha Ahluwalia 21-9 21-10.

In the boys’ U-13 category, Akarsh Kalsi defeated Sehaj Singh Gill 21-10 21-11, Ayush Anand blanked Rehaan Bishnoi 21-7 21-14, Harsh Rana ousted Amitoz Singh 21-4 21-9, Ayaan Sharma defeated Akshit 21-6 21-7 and Akshit Sharma outplayed Sabhay Upmanyu 21-3 21-3.

In the pre-quarterfinals of the boys’ doubles U-17 event, Chitranshu Dhawan and Sushain Bindal defeated Divyansh Solanki and Bhavik 21-7 21-11, while the team of Manhar Jinta and Tejas Dewali posted 21-6 21-7 win over Adhrit Kumar and Anant Chettri.