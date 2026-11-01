Sultans of Swing lift Chandigarh Golf League title

Sultans of Swing won the Chandigarh Golf League-2026 title on their first final appearance, defeating Hunting Hawks 4–3 at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

Jitendra Singh and Somveer Singh Anand won the final two holes to secure a crucial 1-up victory, while two other matches ended in a tie as Sultans denied the top-ranked qualifiers victory at the final hurdle.

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Pirates of the Greens claimed third place with a 4.5–2.5 victory over the Mulligans.

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The final featured the top two teams from the round-robin stage, with the contest remaining closely fought. Hunting Hawks secured 1.5 points from the singles, but Sultans responded with three-and-a-half points from the pairs matches to clinch the trophy.

Arav Singh Dagar and Sampat Singh supplied an early taste of the contest’s twists. Sampat won three of the opening four holes and was two ahead after seven, before Arav took the eighth andirbune ninth to bring the game level.

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Six consecutive halved holes followed, leaving the contest finely poised heading into the closing stretch. Arav won the 16th, Sampat responded on the 17th, but the Hunting Hawks player clinched the final hole to secure a 1-up victory.

In the other singles match, Shalini Sheoran won the 14th hole before the final four holes were halved, resulting in a shared point with Amrinder Singh.

Rohit Singh Dagar and Kulwaran Singh delivered the Hunting Hawks’ most emphatic performance in the pairs. They won the final six holes to register a commanding 7&6 victory.

Sultans had to work much harder for their points. Dilsher Sukhija and Dhruv Gupta lost the opening three holes against Ravibir Singh and Lt Col GMS Bindra but recovered to win 3&1, turning a difficult start into a valuable contribution.

Feroz Singh Garewal and Surinder Jit Singh added another 3&1 victory against Krishna Kaila and Col A S Sekhon.

The tightest Sultans win came through Jitendra Singh and Somveer Singh Anand against Vinay S Bhan and Gursimrat Singh Jawandha. The Hawks pair won the 16th to move 1 Up, putting themselves within touching distance of a full point.

Jitendra and Somveer responded by taking both the 17th and 18th, turning that deficit into a 1-up victory.

That late swing proved crucial to the overall result. A game that had been leaning towards the Hawks instead supplied one of Sultans’ three outright pairs points.