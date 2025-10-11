Sultans of Swings move up golf league leaderboard

Sultans of Swing made their way up the leaderboard with a stunning 6-1 win over Golf Masters at the Chandigarh Golf League underway at Chandigarh Golf Club.

Advertisement

The Sultans needed a big win to qualify for the quarterfinals directly and they delivered comprehensively. After Feroz Singh Grewal and Dilsher Sukhija’s singles sweep, Sultans pairs created enough momentum amongst themselves to take home four out of five points on offer. The biggest win came courtesy Tarun Veer Singh Lehal and Maandeep Singh Nagi’s 6-4 result while Rabbin Saini and Col PS Mangat also came home with a 4-3 win. Jaswant Khara and Gurpreet Singh Virk got the consolation point for Golf Masters on a day that went very wrong for them.

Advertisement

Moksha Royals beat Soaring Eagles 5-2, while table toppers Hunting Hawks finished their round robin campaign on a high with 4.5-2.5 win. In the last match, Seven Iron held the Swinging Samurai 3.5-3.5.

Advertisement

Table toppers Hawks won yet another encounter and had to fight hard to overcome Gators after sweeping the singles games courtesy Kulvinder Singh and Kulwaran Singh. Capt Amitpal Chahal and AS Dhillon won 5-3 for the Gators after Sukhdev Singh and Kewal Singh Virk won 7-6 for the Hawks. Sanjeev Talwar combined with Jasprit Singh Bakshi to win 3-2 whilst one game was squared.

Royals, back on the tee after a short break, took on the Eagles in the four-ball games after the singles were split one apiece. Tejpal Brar and Vishal Sharma finished early in the anchor game with a 6-5 win. Amit Saini and Manu Khosla had slided past their opponents 3-2 in the earlier game. For the Eagles, Dilmick Lamba and Puneet Sood broke the Royals hold with a 2-1 victory.

Advertisement

The Iron squad fought a great battle against Samurai. Himmat Singh Sandhu won 2-Up for the Seven Iron while Satraj Singh Toor won 2-1 for the Samurai. Skipper Dilsher Grewal combined with Kulwant Kaur to earn a hard fought 1-Up win as all Seven Iron wins came in the final stages. CS Grewal and Col NS Bains won 3-2.