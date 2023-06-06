Summer camp organised

Mount Carmel, Zirakpur

The school organised a summer camp, “Camp Mount Carmel”. Students of pre-nursery to class VIII participated in a wide array of activities such as art and craft, dance, music, clay moulding, cricket, football and skating to explore new dimensions in various spheres of life. An impressive show by students marked the valedictory ceremony in which parents were also invited to take a glimpse of activities learnt by their kids. Principal Rashmi Ivy Rafi applauded the efforts of the students. The children were given certificate of appreciation for their participation.

Gurukul Global, Chandigarh

A workshop on 'Classroom management and understanding the emotional needs of students' was conducted at the school. Pushpinder Kaur, school counsellor, addressed a session on behavioural psychology and focused on a theory suggesting that the environment shaped human behaviour. She highlighted the role of all stakeholders - school, parents and teachers - who can really make a difference in the lives of the students.

KV, OCF, Chandigarh

NCC cadets of the school held a rally KV OCF Chandigarh organised a rally to mark World No Tobacco Day. The cadets made beautiful hoardings and encouraged people to quit smoking and tobacco consumption. They were accompanied by Sanjay Singh, associate NCC officer of KV NCC unit.

Shivalik Public, Mohali

An orientation programme was organised for teachers, which was inaugurated by school director DS Bedi. Teachers from all branches of the school, including Chandigarh, Patiala and Sector 78, gathered at the host school in Phase VI. Sunita Seshadri, Deputy Director, NIPCCD, sensitised teachers to various learning disabilities among students and emphasised the need for focusing on their emotional and mental well-being. Sonia Relia from Oxford University Press conducted an activity-based workshop for the foundation classes.

Sacred Souls, Gharuan

The school celebrated its 17th Founder’s Day at Tagore Theatre in Chandigarh. The students mesmerised the audience with their musical performances. Their remarkable talent captivated everyone. The highlight of the evening was an uproarious comedy play, “Fourteen”, by Alice Gerstenberg, which left the audience in splits. A prize distribution ceremony was also held on the occasion.