Summer camps help enhance students’ confidence: Education Minister

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 4

Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains reiterated the government's commitment to transform state's government schools to outsmart private ones.

During his surprise visit to Government Smart Primary School and Government Smart Middle School, Phase 2, Mohali, the minister reviewed the ongoing summer camps and expressed happiness over the activities the students are doing there.

The Education Minister added that the department has assigned a budget of Rs 5.06 crores for the summer camps in order to procure material for the pupils. The camps would enhance their confidence level and inculcate sense of creativity, besides bringing out their hidden talents.

"In the summer camps, the students will made to do intellectual activities, those related to health care, sports, and art and craft. They will be given activities related to fundamental values, mathematics, environmental education and language skills," the Minister added.

Interacting with the students of various classes, he discussed about activity-based learning and their experience during the summer vacation and at the summer camps.

He was quite elated to see that the little students have been showing keen interest in summer camps and they were trying to learn new and creative things.

The Minister said the Education Department is organising summer camps from July 3 to 15 for the students of pre-primary to middle schools so that the learning through activities and other methods would be promoted.

The Minister said teachers of government schools were doing their best in devising new innovative techniques of learning. Creative ideas are being adopted to make the curriculum more interesting, he added.