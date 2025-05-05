DT
Home / Chandigarh / Summer Theatre Fest ends with play ‘Laila-Majnu’

Summer Theatre Fest ends with play ‘Laila-Majnu’

Staged under the direction of Ram Gopal Bajaj, a Padma Shri-recipient, the play brought live the epic love story of two divine lovers
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 03:15 AM May 05, 2025 IST
Artistes stage a play, ‘Laila-Majnu’, on the concluding day of the 3-day Summer Theatre Festival at Kalidasa Auditorium, NZCC, in Patiala on Sunday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAJESH SACHAR
Theatre lovers thronged the historic Kalidasa auditorium here to watch the iconic play “Laila- Majnu”, which marked the end of the three-day Summer Theatre Festival here today.

Staged under the direction of Ram Gopal Bajaj, a Padma Shri-recipient, the play brought live the epic love story of two divine lovers, depicting the intense human emotions hemmed by certain hard societal norms. The timeless tale of love and longing, ending on a tragic note, was presented with perfection amidst thunderous applause from the audience.

Madhurima Tarafdar portrayed the character of Laila and Anant Sharma that of Qais (Majnu). They won the hearts of the audience with their immaculate theatrics.

Among other prominent artistes who stole the show included Poonam Dahiya, Puja Gupta, Shivani and Shilpa Bharti. Aamir-Sabir’s impressive narration acumen made the play an unforgettable experience.

North Zone Cultural Centre Director Mohd Furqan Khan said, “The plays immortalised by the artistes during the three-day theatre festival were in sync with the high-end benchmarks of the National School of Drama. The idea behind hosting such theme festivals from time to time is connecting people, especially the youth, to the country’s rich cultural heritage.”

