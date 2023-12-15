Summit focuses on sustainable cities

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 14

Aimed at exploring and showcasing innovative solutions that can transform cities into smarter, more sustainable and inclusive urban spaces, the 4th Elets National Urban Innovation Summit was held here today. It was hosted by Chandigarh Smart City Ltd and the Municipal Corporation in collaboration with Elets Technomedia.

Thought leaders, experts, innovators, and stakeholders from the urban development sector gathered for discussions dedicated to the roadmap for integrated, people-centric transformation and redefining urban progress, addressing the complex urban challenges that demand innovative solutions.

Reflecting on Chandigarh’s progress, Anup Gupta, Mayor, remarked, “Chandigarh is the first planned city of India, rightfully known as The City Beautiful. The technology initiatives have brought transformative changes in the lives of the city’s residents.”

During the summit, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra emphasised the importance of citizen engagement and proactive involvement in achieving positive outcomes through ICT-based urban innovation. The summit also saw the launch of a special eGov magazine dedicated to showcasing Chandigarh’s remarkable transformation as the best-planned city in India.

Dr Ramakant, Deputy Adviser at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India; Ravi Prakash Gupta, Secretary of the Department of Revenue, Government of Haryana; and Hargunjit Kaur, Special Secretary of the Department of Finance, Chandigarh Administration, were among others who shared their expertise.