Sun breaks through, but chill bites on as Tricity remains colder than hills

After days of dense to very dense fog, mist, haze, ground frost and cloudy skies, bright sunshine finally broke through around noon on Thursday, giving much needed relief from the prevailing cold to severe cold wave conditions in Tricity.

The sudden appearance of the sun drew people outdoors as residents made the most of the brief but welcome warmth after an extended spell of gloomy weather.

The sunshine pushed up the day temperature sharply by 4.6 degrees to settle at 13.5°C in Chandigarh. Despite the rise, the maximum temperature remained 4.9 degrees below normal, underlining the persistence of cold conditions in the region. The night temperature also showed a marginal improvement, rising by 0.7 degree to 4.5°C, still 2.4 degrees below normal, keeping nights biting cold. Relative humidity levels remained high, with maximum humidity touching 95 per cent and minimum around 71 per cent, supporting fog formation during night and early morning hours.

Weather during the last 24 hours continued to be dominated by dense to very dense fog across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, along with cold day to severe cold day conditions at many places in the region. No rainfall was recorded, and conditions remained dry.

Despite Thursday’s sunshine, Tricity stayed colder than several popular hill stations. Shimla, Manali and Srinagar recorded higher maximum temperatures of 16.9 degrees, 15.2 degrees and 13.3°C, respectively. Even at night, Shimla remained warmer than Chandigarh, with a minimum temperature of 7°C, highlighting the unusual intensity of cold over the plains.

In the wider region, Chandigarh recorded one of the lower maximum temperatures at 13.5°C, while nearby stations such as Patiala touched 15.8 degrees and Ludhiana 14 degrees. The lowest minimum temperature in the region was recorded at Bathinda at 1.6°C, while Chandigarh’s minimum of 4.5 degrees kept it among the colder urban centres.

The Meteorological Centre has issued an orange alert for Friday, warning of dense to very dense fog at a few places along with cold day and cold wave conditions at isolated locations. This will be followed by a yellow alert for dense fog at isolated places for five more days from Saturday to Wednesday. Weather is likely to remain dry till January 17, while light rainfall is expected at isolated places between January 18 and 21. Thereafter, dry weather is very likely to prevail.

According to the forecast, there will be no large change in minimum temperatures over the next 24 hours, but a gradual rise of 3 to 5°C is expected over the subsequent four days. This increase is likely to provide some relief from the current freezing days and nights, though foggy mornings are set to continue across Tricity in the coming days.