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Home / Chandigarh / Sunny bags first spot in long jump on Day 3 of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan

Sunny bags first spot in long jump on Day 3 of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan

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Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:43 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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Players displayed their enthusiasm and discipline on Day 3 of the district leg of ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan-2026’ Season-4 during various games, including kho-kho and kabaddi. While athletics and kho-kho were held at Government College, Phase-6, competitions including kabaddi national style, kabaddi circle style, wrestling, badminton, basketball, judo, table tennis and gatka were organised at the Sports Complex, Sector 78.

Meanwhile, boxing, kickboxing, volleyball and swimming took place at the Sports Complex, Sector-63, while handball and football were hosted at Government Senior Secondary School, Phase-3B1. Additionally, the weightlifting competitions were organised at Sector-80, Mauli Baidwan.

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In the under-21 shot put event, Sanjeev Gir, a resident of Mohali, secured the first position, followed by Jaspreet Singh of Kharar in second place and Aryan Chadha of Kharar in third. In the under-21 long jump event, Sunny of Mohali claimed the first position, Armaan Khan of Mohali secured the second position and Balwinder Singh of Mohali took the third position.

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In the under-14 girls’ 28 kg weight category, Sameera of Saint Soldier School, Phase-7, secured the first position, Priyanka of Government Middle School, Badmajra, stood second, while Sonam and Vashinka of Government Primary School, Badmajra, shared the third position.

In the under-14 girls’ 32 kg weight category, Pinky of School of Eminence, Phase-3B 1, earned the first position, Anushka of Government Middle School, Badmajra, was second and Amanjot of Government Senior Secondary School, Manauli, finished in third. In the under-14 boys’ 30 kg weight category, Vansh of Government Senior Secondary School, Tira, secured the first position, Jashandeep Singh, also of Government Senior Secondary School, Tira, took the second position, while Nitin and Sanjeev of Government Middle School, Badmajra, shared the third position.

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In the under-21 boys’ 55–60 kg weight category, Armanjot Singh claimed the first position, Rohit Singh took the second position and Ayan Degra secured the third position. In the under-21 girls’ 51–54 kg weight category, Harmeet Kaur achieved the first position, while Shivani Kumari secured the second position.

District Sports Officer, SAS Nagar, Umeshwari Sharma, visited various sporting venues to review the arrangements and ongoing competitions. She interacted with the participating players, encouraged them for their stellar performances and felicitated the standout athletes during the events. Sharma motivated all the players to participate with full sporting spirit and continue working hard to bring laurels to the district and Punjab.

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