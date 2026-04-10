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Home / Chandigarh / Sunny Enclave braces for 8-hour power cuts

Sunny Enclave braces for 8-hour power cuts

66 kV lines to be upgraded in area

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 07:15 AM Apr 10, 2026 IST
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Residents of Sunny Enclave and nearby areas may have to face 8-hour power cuts during daytime on April 10, 11, 13, 15 and 17 due to upgrade of the 66 kV line by Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL).

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Power Shutdown

9 am to 5 pm: April 10,

11, 13, 15 and 17

Power supply to New Sunny and Old Sunny colonies, Sectors 123, 124, 125, and villages of Hussainpur, Manana, Jhampur, Jandpur, Thaska, Behlolpur, Tadauli, Raipur, Desumajra, Fartullapur and Harlalpur is set to be affected in the coming days.

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The PSPCL has informed the residents that work on the 66 kV line is being started by staff from tomorrow and the supply from the Sunny grid shall remain off from 9 am to 5 pm on these days.

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Officials expressed hope that the upgrade work would be completed within five days and appealed to the residents to cooperate with the PSPCL.

A number of villages in the Mullanpur and Nayagaon areas had endured prolonged power cuts daily as the PSPCL undertook augmentation of the 66 kV Majra-Mullanpur transmission line in March and April. The disruptions began on March 9 with a scheduled outage from 9 am to 5 pm and continued till April 6.

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