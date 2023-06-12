Sunrays Stories launch 200th episode

Chandigarh, June 11
The weekly Sunrays Stories video series, ‘SunraysMe’, hosted by politician and philanthropist Sanjay Tandon and his wife Priya Tandon, launched its 200th episode at Tagore Theatre here today. The episode featured a pre-recorded interview with India’s 1983 Cricket World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev.
People from different walks of life attended the event. This video series was started by the Tandon couple during the Covid-induced lockdown in March 2020. The initiative aimed at bringing a sense of positivity in people who were confined to their homes.
“We made the first ‘SunraysMe’ video with the help of my phone camera and later in the evening shared it with my contact list and on social media platforms. Our efforts were highly appreciated by people that lent us tremendous encouragement. Our family members also came forward to help in video shoots leaving a motivational impact on the audience,” said Sanjay.
Priya said these videos were based on the moral stories in their seven books in the series – Sunrays for Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. There are 52 inspirational stories in each book.
