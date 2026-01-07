Sunshine brings brief respite to Tricity region amidst cold wave, fog

The Tricity region witnessed moderate sunshine on Wednesday, bringing some relief from the cold wave conditions. While sunshine helped ease the daytime chill marginally, temperatures largely remained on the lower side and fog continued to engulf several places.

Advertisement

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature in Chandigarh dipped slightly to 13.0°C, about 3.2 degrees below normal, despite intermittent sunshine. Night temperatures, however, stayed relatively milder, with the minimum recorded at 7.6°C, which is 1.1 degree above normal, indicating the continued influence of cloud cover and moisture. Weather across the Tricity remained dry during the period.

Advertisement

Fog conditions persisted in varying intensity, with dense to very dense fog reported at isolated places in Punjab and dense fog at a few places in both Punjab and Haryana. Cold day and even severe cold wave conditions were observed at isolated places in Haryana. Relative humidity levels in Chandigarh remained high, ranging between 93% and 74%, creating favourable conditions for fog formation during late night and early morning hours.

Advertisement

Across the region, Faridabad in Haryana recorded the highest maximum temperature at 17.4°C, while Pathankot emerged as the warmest spot in Punjab with 17°C. On the colder side, Bathinda recorded the lowest minimum temperature in Punjab at 4.6°C, while Narnaul in Haryana was the coldest spot in the state at 4°C.

The IMD forecast indicates that the Tricity will continue to experience mostly cloudy sky with dense fog over the next few days. An orange alert has been sounded for dense to very dense fog at few places and cold wave at isolated places on Thursday, followed by yellow alert, warning of dense to very dense fog and cold wave at isolated places from Friday till next Tuesday. Weather is expected to stay dry. Maximum temperatures are likely to hover between 13°C and 15°C, while minimum temperatures may dip by another 2 to 3 degrees over the next three days, with no major change thereafter.

Advertisement

The IMD bulletins suggest cold conditions continuing in Shimla and other higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, with chilly nights, low clouds and freezing temperatures at higher elevations, reinforcing cold northerly flows into the plains.

While sunshine has provided brief daytime comfort, meteorologists caution that cold mornings, foggy nights and below-normal day temperatures will persist, and residents should remain cautious during early morning travel across the Tricity in the days ahead.