Super Cup: Punjab FC to face Sreenidi Deccan today

Chandigarh, April 15
RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) will look to finish on a high as they meet I-League runners-up Sreenidi Deccan on April 16 in the final Group A match of the Super Cup to be played at Payyanad Stadium, Kerala. The final matches of the group will be played simultaneously with the other group game being played at EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode.
RGPFC lost their previous two matches in the tournament to Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC. Sreenidi Deccan have been the surprise package of the tournament as they have defeated Kerala Blasters and also taking points away from Bengaluru FC.
“The pressure is same for all games. The discipline of our team and the respect for the opposition team will never change and we will go out on the field and try our best to win the game,” said RGPFC head coach Staikos Vergetis.
RGPFC had registered one win and faced a defeat against Sreenidi Deccan in their run to becoming the I-League champions. They had beaten Sreendi (2-1) in Panchkula, but suffered a (4-0) defeat at Hyderabad.
“Tomorrow’s game is different from the I-League season. We have to approach the game in the same style we have been approaching all other games. We will try to remain competitive to give a good performance in the field,” said the coach.
RGPFC will look to end the season on a better way by getting the better of their I-League rivals. RGPFC have no point from two matches, while Sreenidi Deccan bagged four points from two matches.
