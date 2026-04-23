Supercharge ’26 ignites innovation among students

Chitkara University hosted the second edition of Supercharge ’26, powered by Apple, a two-day event designed to offer hands-on training to students in the tools, technologies, and ideas shaping the future of digital innovation.

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Supercharge ’26 brought together students from Computer Science and Engineering programmes in a dynamic learning environment focused on exploration, creation, and hands-on application. The event enabled participants to engage directly with Apple technologies, interact with industry experts, and translate ideas into real-world solutions.

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The experience was anchored in three core pillars: “Develop the Future” plenary sessions, hands-on workshops to create app prototypes, and spotlight sessions exploring the capabilities of Mac Industry experts and keynote speakers from Apple and the technology ecosystem shared insights on iOS innovation, emerging digital skills, and the evolving global tech landscape.

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Workshops offered immersive exposure to macOS and iOS development, encouraging participants to build functional prototypes and transform concepts into working applications.

Spotlight sessions highlighted the role of Mac in enhancing creativity, productivity, and innovation for learners in modern digital environments.

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Reflecting on the event, Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor of Chitkara University, stated, “Supercharge ’26 exemplified our commitment to bridging classroom learning with industry expectations. By integrating students with experts and advanced tools, we created a platform where ideas transform into impactful solutions for real-world challenges.”

Three enterprising Indian indie developers showcased their talent during Supercharge 26 at Chitkara University and interacted students.

Developers including Sandeep Ranade, an Indian Classical singer and software engineer from Pune, developed NaadSadhana, a studio-quality iOS music app, which was selected as one of the 12 winners of the 2021 Apple Design Awards.

He suggested new coders should not to take help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for coding. Mustafa Yusuf from Mumbai, who developed and launched Karo, an iOS social productivity app a new app for managing and sending tasks to any of your contacts.

He further said that coding was easy on Apple and AI was nothing but a very smart person.

Kamal Kumar Lakshmanan spoke about Box Box Club, an app developed his friend Ranjith Ramanan that allows Formula 1 fans to easily follow their favourite drivers, race stats and constructor positions right from their device’s home and lock screens. Using it, fans can view all the race details and session timings without searching the web.