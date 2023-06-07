Supply affected as college bus hits power pole

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 6

A private college bus hit a power pole in the Baltana main market on Tuesday morning, snapping the power lines and leaving local area powerless for close to six hours.

Eyewitnesses said the bus driver sped away after the incident, but was captured in the CCTV footage. A police complaint was lodged by PSPCL officials.

Eyewitnesses said around 7:45am, the bus hit the power pole after which it fell on a meter box. The power lines were snapped and live wires fell on the road.

PSPCL officials reached the spot and switched off the electricity supply. It took around six hours to restore the power.