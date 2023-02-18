Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order allowing Chandigarh to lease out GMSH-16 shop

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, February 17

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court allowing the UT Administration to lease out shop No. 6 allotted to a chemist at the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, through an auction.

The chemist, who had been running the shop for the past 29 years, was asked by the administration to vacate the premises by January 17 after the HC granted the UT Health Department/UT Administration permission to lease out the shop through an open auction.

The SC order stated the HC had in its impugned order clarified the stay of the operation of the order passed by the first appellate court would include liberty to the administration to lease out the shop in question by open auction.

The consequence of the direction would effectively be to dispossess the petitioner from the premises of the shop. “We accordingly stay the direction of the High Court insofar as it permits the Chandigarh Administration to lease out the shop, till the next date of hearing. We also direct that till the next date of listing, the Chandigarh Administration shall not act in breach of the order of injunction dated December 14, 2022,” the order reads.

On December 14, the local civil judge granted an ordered in respect of the third show-cause notice issued by the administration on September 30 2022. The order restrained the administration from dispossessing the chemist from the premises of shop No. 6 on the basis of the show-cause notice dated September 30, 2022, till September 11, 2024, (the date of expiration of the lease deed) or during the pendency of the suit, whichever is earlier.

Earlier this week, the passage encroached upon by the chemist at the GMSH-16 was vacated and restored to ensure the safety of human lives and public property by the Health Department. The department had also computed damage charges amounting Rs 31 crore against the chemist for encroaching upon the passage.

Chemist was told to vacate premises