Surendra Singh Yadav to be new Chandigarh DGP

Chandigarh, March 12
Nearly a month after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued posting orders of Madhup Kumar Tiwari, a 1995 batch IPS officer, AGMUT cadre, as DGP of Chandigarh, the ministry today cancelled his posting and appointed Surendra Singh Yadav to the post. Yadav, a 1997 batch IPS officer, AGMUT cadre, will replace Praveer Ranjan, a 1993 batch officer. Praveer Ranjan had been transferred to CISF as Additional Director last month. However, he is yet to be relieved.
