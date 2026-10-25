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Home / Chandigarh / Surge in violence, vandalism rattles Kharar

Surge in violence, vandalism rattles Kharar

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:59 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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There has been a sudden surge in violent clashes and public disturbances in Kharar recently, leaving residents alarmed.

On Friday, unidentified miscreants thrashed two youths and vandalised their vehicles in Gillco Valley, Sector 127. A day earlier, a student of a private university was beaten up by a group of youths in New Sunny Enclave. In yet another such case, a 26-year-old man was attacked with sharp weapons by a group of 16 people at Gillco Valley, Sector 127, on October 21 at around 11 pm.

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In his complaint to the police, the victim, Kirpal Singh, a native of Jhanjheri who is currently residing in Kharar, stated that he and his friend Kulwant Singh were returning from a wedding on Wednesday when they stopped in Kharar to have some snacks. Sixteen persons armed with sharp weapons arrived in two jeeps and attacked them. One of the assailants, who was armed with an airgun, fired two shots, hitting Kirpal in the leg. They also vandalised Kulwant Singh’s car before fleeing as a crowd began to gather.

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The victim noted down the registration number of one of the jeeps. Kulwant Singh took the victim to the Kharar sub-divisional hospital, from where he was referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32.

A case was registered against Kharar resident Kuljit Singh, Himachal Pradesh native Ajay Bhatia, Chajjumajra resident Amarjit and 13 unidentified persons under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 351(2), 190, 191(3) and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the City Kharar police station on October 22. Officials said all suspects were absconding and efforts were being made to arrest them.

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Gold chain snatched

Two unidentified women snatched a gold chain from an elderly woman boarding a bus at the Kharar bus stand on Friday morning.

Rajesh Kumar, son of the victim, Sharda Devi of Sante Majra Colony, lodged a complaint at the City Kharar police station, stating that his mother had reached the Kharar bus stand around 10 am. She was wearing a gold chain. She was boarding a bus when two women began pushing her from the front and back, and snatched her chain. Before Sharda Devi could react, the two women fled in a car parked behind the bus stand.

A few months ago, Kharar police had rounded up a few women who had come in two different cars to commit a similar crime. When the police tried to intercept the cars, the drivers ran over the officers and fled.

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