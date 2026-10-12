Surinder, Swati claim gold in half-marathon

Surinder Gulia clocked 1 hour and 33:34 minutes (1:33:34) to win the men’s half-marathon, while Swati Mittal claimed the top position in the women’s event with the timing of 1:52:26 during the Chandigarh Marathon & Wellness-2026 organised at the Capitol Complex here on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav and Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwardeep Kaur flagged off the marathons from the Capitol Complex. Yadav also participated in the 21km half-marathon.

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Ayush Aman (36:41) won the 10km race.

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In the 5km race, Naveen Singh Panwar (17:03) claimed the top medal in men’s event and Basana Banik (20:35) excelled in the women’s event.