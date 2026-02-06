DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Surprise inspection at 20 anganwadi centres

Surprise inspection at 20 anganwadi centres

The secretary interacted with children and reviewed the implementation of the Supplementary Nutrition Programme

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Feb 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

UT Social Welfare, Women and Child Development Secretary Anuradha S Chagti, along with the Director, conducted a surprise inspection of 20 anganwadi centres in Dadumajra. The effective implementation of Mission Saksham Anganwadi & POSHAN 2.0 at the grassroots level were assessed.

Advertisement

The secretary interacted with children and reviewed the implementation of the Supplementary Nutrition Programme (SNP). She checked the quality of hot cooked meals being served to children in the 3–6 years age group attending anganwadi centres for pre-school education. The quality of Take Home Ration (THR) being provided to pregnant women, lactating mothers and children aged 6 months to 3 years was also examined.

Advertisement

The secretary reviewed pre-school education activities, growth monitoring practices, and the indoor and outdoor infrastructure of the centres, including the use of indigenous toys and teaching-learning materials for early childhood education.

Advertisement

She also reviewed beneficiary enrolment on the POSHAN Tracker, data updation, and the implementation of the Face Recognition System (FRS). Interacting with parents and beneficiaries, the secretary sought feedback on the services and facilities being provided.

Detailed discussions were held with Anganwadi workers regarding pre-school education activities, and the IEC material prepared by them was examined. Special attention was given to children requiring additional care and support, and necessary guidance was provided to the field staff.

Advertisement

The visit reaffirmed the UT Administration’s commitment to strengthening Anganwadi Services and achieving the objectives of Mission Saksham Anganwadi & POSHAN 2.0 for the holistic development of women and children.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts