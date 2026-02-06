Surprise inspection at 20 anganwadi centres

UT Social Welfare, Women and Child Development Secretary Anuradha S Chagti, along with the Director, conducted a surprise inspection of 20 anganwadi centres in Dadumajra. The effective implementation of Mission Saksham Anganwadi & POSHAN 2.0 at the grassroots level were assessed.

The secretary interacted with children and reviewed the implementation of the Supplementary Nutrition Programme (SNP). She checked the quality of hot cooked meals being served to children in the 3–6 years age group attending anganwadi centres for pre-school education. The quality of Take Home Ration (THR) being provided to pregnant women, lactating mothers and children aged 6 months to 3 years was also examined.

The secretary reviewed pre-school education activities, growth monitoring practices, and the indoor and outdoor infrastructure of the centres, including the use of indigenous toys and teaching-learning materials for early childhood education.

She also reviewed beneficiary enrolment on the POSHAN Tracker, data updation, and the implementation of the Face Recognition System (FRS). Interacting with parents and beneficiaries, the secretary sought feedback on the services and facilities being provided.

Detailed discussions were held with Anganwadi workers regarding pre-school education activities, and the IEC material prepared by them was examined. Special attention was given to children requiring additional care and support, and necessary guidance was provided to the field staff.

The visit reaffirmed the UT Administration’s commitment to strengthening Anganwadi Services and achieving the objectives of Mission Saksham Anganwadi & POSHAN 2.0 for the holistic development of women and children.