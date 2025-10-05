DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Surprise inspection held at Panchkula de-addiction centre

Surprise inspection held at Panchkula de-addiction centre

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 07:18 AM Oct 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In compliance with the directions of the Haryana State Legal Services Authority, Aparna Bhardwaj, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Panchkula, conducted a surprise inspection of the Drug De-Addiction Centre at Civil Hospital, Sector-6, Panchkula on Friday.

Advertisement

During her visit, Bhardwaj inspected the premises to evaluate patient care, facilities, and overall upkeep. She noted that one of the two lifts installed was non-functional, causing inconvenience, especially since the Centre is located on the fourth floor. She directed authorities to ensure immediate repair and maintenance to avoid difficulties for patients with mobility issues.

Advertisement

She interacted with patients, inquiring about their living conditions, daily routines, and availability of medical facilities. She emphasised that the inspection was intended to ensure proper standards of care and support.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts