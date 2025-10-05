Surprise inspection held at Panchkula de-addiction centre

In compliance with the directions of the Haryana State Legal Services Authority, Aparna Bhardwaj, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Panchkula, conducted a surprise inspection of the Drug De-Addiction Centre at Civil Hospital, Sector-6, Panchkula on Friday.

During her visit, Bhardwaj inspected the premises to evaluate patient care, facilities, and overall upkeep. She noted that one of the two lifts installed was non-functional, causing inconvenience, especially since the Centre is located on the fourth floor. She directed authorities to ensure immediate repair and maintenance to avoid difficulties for patients with mobility issues.

She interacted with patients, inquiring about their living conditions, daily routines, and availability of medical facilities. She emphasised that the inspection was intended to ensure proper standards of care and support.