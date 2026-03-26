Surya Kiran team members call on Punjab Governor in Chandigarh

Ahead of the display by the IAF’s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) at the Sukhna Lake on March 27 and 28, its members paid a courtesy call on Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria at the Punjab Lok Bhavan in Chandigarh today.

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The team shared insights about their upcoming air show and expressed enthusiasm for engaging with residents during the much-awaited event. Flying brightly painted red and white Hawk trainer jets and executing precision flying, dives, loops, barrel rolls, inverted flying and other breathtaking aerial manoeuvres, the team has never failed to enthral the audience at home and overseas.

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This is for the second time in the past six months that SKAT will be in Chandigarh. The Surya Kiran team was last here for the ceremony marking the culmination of the MiG-21 operational flying in September 2025. Prior to this, they had enthralled Chandigarh residents at the Sukhna Lake during the Air Force Day flypast in October 2022 and on several other occasions in the past.

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Meanwhile, the Sukhna Lake has been closed to the public till the afternoon of March 28 in view of the event. The arrangements are being made for the show. The air display will be held between 10.30 am and 11.30 am on both days.

Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said around 1,300 Chandigarh Police personnel had been deployed for security arrangements at the venue along with National Disaster Response Force teams, fire services and civil defence volunteers.

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Arrival at the lake will be strictly through CTU buses deployed for the purpose, which will pick and drop visitors from earmarked points across the city. No private vehicles will be permitted near the lake. The visitors, who hold valid tickets for the event, will be given wrist bands bearing for access to their designated zones.