Sushma Buildtech directed to refund Rs 79 lakh, pay relief

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed M/s Sushma Buildtech Limited to refund Rs 79.90 lakh to a city resident along with interest at the rate of 18 per cent per annum for not delivering a flat in the stipulated time in a housing project in Mohali district. The commission has also directed it to pay Rs 1 lakh compensation for causing mental agony and physical harassment and Rs 35,000 as the cost of litigation to the complainant.

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In the complaint filed before the commission, Vipin Negi, a city resident, said that he was allotted a flat in the housing project of the builder, situated at Tower-B in the residential complex known as Sushma Chandigarh Grande, Zirakpur, at a total cost of Rs 80 lakh.

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He obtained a housing loan of Rs 62 lakh, of which Rs 58.90 lakh were disbursed directly to the builders by the State Bank of India on September 29, 2020. He said that he paid Rs 21 lakh from his own funds, thereby making a total payment of Rs 79.90 lakh to the builder.

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As per the agreement between the parties, the possession of the flat was to be delivered within one year, i.e. on or before July 26, 2021. However, despite the lapse of the stipulated period, the possession was not handed over.

The complainant waited patiently and subsequently sent an email dated November 21, 2024, demanding delivery of possession, but to no avail. Left with no alternative, he filed the present complaint, with the prayer to get the possession of the flat along with completion and occupation certificate. In case, the opposite parties failed to handover the possession of the flat complete in all respects, Rs 79.90 lakh be refunded to the complainant along with interest. On the other hand, the builder denied the allegations.

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After hearing the arguments, the commission has directed the builder to refund the amount of Rs 79.90 lakh to the complainant, along with interest at the rate of 18 per cent per annum, without deducting any TDS, from the respective date of deposit till realisation. The commission has also directed the builder to pay compensation of Rs 1 lakh for causing mental agony and physical harassment and Rs 35,000 as litigation cost to the complainant within 30 days.