Suspect flees police station at Mani Majra

Chandigarh, May 21
In a major embarrassment to the police, a suspect, who was arrested in a case of mobile phone theft, escaped from the Mani Majra police station last evening. The suspect has been identified as Bharat, a resident of Dhanas.
Sources stated the police were taking the suspect to the court when he managed to escape from the vehicle.
The police were about to leave the police station when the suspect fled their custody.
The police immediately launched a search for the suspect. Senior police officers also rushed to the spot.
Three iPhones were stolen from a house at Modern Housing Complex, Mani Majra, on the night of May 17, following which a case was registered against Bharat.
