Suspect sent to police remand

Panchkula, September 3
The police have arrested a man for a robbery bid at a jewellery shop here yesterday.
The suspect has been identified as Sumit Gupta, a resident of Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh.
Police sources said Kalka resident Nikhil Bhatt had lodged a complaint that while he was at his jewellery shop yesterday, a man came there and told him to show him a gold chain. When the shopkeeper showed him a chain, the latter sprayed pepper in his eyes. However, he was caught on the spot by people near the shop and handed over to the police.
A case was registered against him at the Kalka police station. He was produced in a court, which remanded him in two-day police custody.
