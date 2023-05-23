Suspect who fled police custody held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 22

Almost two days after a 19-year-old suspect reportedly fled from the police custody, the UT police managed to nab the suspect from the Grain Market, Sector 26, here.

The suspect, identified as Bharat, a resident of Dhanas, had escaped from the Mani Majra police station on Saturday night. He was arrested in a case of theft. Three mobile phones were stolen from a house at the Modern Housing Complex, Mani Majra, on the night of May 17.

A case was registered in this regard. During investigation, the suspect was arrested.

The police were taking the suspect to the court when he managed to escape from the vehicle. The police were about to leave the police station when the suspect fled their custody.

The police said a case under Section 224 of the IPC, had been registered against the suspect.