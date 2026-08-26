Suspended DIG Bhullar seeks copies of documents seized by CBI, alleges misuse ahead of Punjab poll

Suspended DIG of the Punjab Police Harcharan Singh Bhullar has filed an application before CBI Court in Chandigarh seeking true copies/originals of documents seized from his residences on October 16, 2025, and October 24, 2025.

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Bhullar and his aide, Krishanu Sharda, were arrested by CBI while allegedly accepting Rs 5 lakh as part of the bribe allegedly demanded from the complainant on October 16, 2025.

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In his application, Bhullar stated that several documents had been seized from his premises by CBI. He alleged that the documents had subsequently been shared by CBI with several other central agencies with which it was conducting coordinated searches.

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According to Bhullar, this was being done in a disguised attempt to prejudice and scuttle his defence in the present case. He further alleged that searches conducted by other Central agencies were being used to oversee or interfere with privileged communications between him and his lawyers and attorneys.

Bhullar also alleged that there was a likelihood of his being falsely implicated in other cases by different agencies at the behest of CBI. He alleged that evidence could be manufactured by CBI in alleged connivance with organised criminal gangs described by him as “passer mafias”.

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He further alleged that members of these groups were associated with the ruling party at the Centre and were allegedly acting in nexus with officials of CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), Chandigarh, as part of an illegal design to malign and maliciously prosecute State government employees for political gains in the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha election.

Bhullar also alleged that the “passer mafias” were facing multiple FIRs relating to offences including grievous injury, assault, murder and corruption, yet were allegedly enjoying armed protection from platoons of police personnel at the behest of CBI.

He stated that certain queries and notices were presently being issued by various other agencies to his family members. He therefore sought copies of the documents seized during the searches, stating that the documents were required to respond to such queries and notices.

In its reply filed before the court, CBI denied the allegations made by Bhullar and opposed the application. It also sought legal action against him over the allegations contained in the application.

CBI stated that all documents and articles seized in connection with the trap case and the present disproportionate-assets (DA) case had been seized in accordance with the procedure established by law. It said the searches were conducted transparently in the presence of independent witnesses and family members of the accused.

CBI further stated that copies of the respective search lists, along with their enclosures, had been handed over to a family member of the applicant/accused against proper acknowledgment.

The agency maintained that it strictly follows the procedure established by law while conducting investigations and collecting evidence. It submitted that the accused had made “false, frivolous and baseless” allegations in his application.

According to CBI, the remarks contained no point of law, were unrelated to the matter under consideration, and cast aspersions that demeaned the lawful authority of the agency and brought disrepute to the organisation. CBI therefore prayed that the court take cognisance of the allegations and initiate appropriate legal action against the accused.

CBI further submitted that the investigation in the present DA case was still underway and that the documents and articles seized during the searches formed part of the ongoing investigation. Consequently, it stated that the seized material could not be returned to the accused at this stage.