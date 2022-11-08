Sustainable Mobility: 130-km cycle tracks suggested for Mohali, Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, November 7

To encourage one of the most sustainable modes of commuting, the Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) has proposed the development of nearly 130 kms of cycle tracks along the roads in Mohali and Panchkula.

“The use of cycles in Mohali and Panchkula is very low and needs to be encouraged on environmental considerations. With the development of cycle tracks and integrating it with planned use of public bicycle-sharing (PBS) scheme in line with Chandigarh, usage of cycles may be increased, which will help achieve the objectives of sustainable mobility,” says the RITES in its draft report submitted to the UT Administration on comprehensive mobility plan (CMP) for tricity.

Based on the primary surveys and data analysis, the public sector undertaking has suggested to the administration that nearly 250 PBS locations and the existing and proposed cycle tracks in Chandigarh will have to be integrated to form a comprehensive non-motorised transport (NMT) network in the city.

On August 12 last year, the UT Administration had launched the first phase of the project, with 1,250 bicycles at 155 docking stations in the city.

The second phase was launched in February this year by adding 1,250 more bicycles. Further, there is a plan to take the bicycle count to 5,000 and that of docking stations to 617 in a year.

A year after the PBS project was launched in the city, the administration had recently decided to change the location of 62 sites to make it more viable for the company running the operations. While some of the locations were to be changed entirely, others were to see minor alterations, including shifting the current docking station closer to the road. The administration has also decided to open more docking stations near bus queue shelters to ensure last-mile connectivity.

In addition to the proposal to run bicycle tracks parallel to V-7 roads and the existing cycle tracks, around 25 km of cycle track network has to be planned along major roads, suggests RITES, as NMT will help reduce traffic snarl-ups in the city. The administration has already completed the construction of nearly 210 km of cycle tracks in the city, on which around Rs 22 crore has been spent in the past five years.

The administration had entrusted RITES in March to prepare a CMP for tricity.

An official said senior administration officials and RITES representatives would discuss of the draft report at a meeting on November 16 and a final report would be prepared. The mobility plan comprises short, medium and long-term transport improvement proposals, added the official.

