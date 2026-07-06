SUV-borne men try to ‘molest girl, run over brother’ in Mohali

A resident of Shri Guru Har Sahai Society in Sector 68 has complained to the police that around five SUV-borne youths tried to molest his sister and attempted to run him over while the siblings were returning from the market on Friday night.

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The complainant also alleged that the SUV belonged to a Bathinda-based politician and that a gunman was inside the vehicle, with a police uniform hanging behind the seat.

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Manpreet Singh, a resident of Sector 68, alleged that a white SUV started following him and his sister while they were returning home. According to him, the occupants of the vehicle attempted to molest his sister. When he resisted, they allegedly tried to run him over.

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The victims’ family alleged that three to four men in the SUV followed the two siblings through the market and later attacked them with sharp weapons near their housing society. Following the complaint, the police launched an investigation.

Manpreet said he managed to drive away with his sister, but the assailants continued to chase them. He alleged that the driver repeatedly honked and flashed the vehicle’s headlights in an apparent attempt to force them to stop. Meanwhile, the family claimed they were carrying cash at the time and feared they might be robbed, prompting them not to stop.

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According to the complaint, when they reached their society, two relatives present there tried to stop the SUV. However, the driver sped towards them and attempted to run them over. Hearing the commotion, local residents gathered at the spot, following which the SUV occupants fled the scene.

The Phase XI SHO, Aman Baidwan, said a complaint had been received from Manpreet and CCTV footage from nearby areas was being examined. Further action would be taken on the basis of the investigation.

No FIR had been registered till the filing of this report.