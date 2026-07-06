DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / SUV-borne men try to ‘molest girl, run over brother’ in Mohali

SUV-borne men try to ‘molest girl, run over brother’ in Mohali

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:51 AM Jul 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The girl's family faced assault when they went to suspect’s house to complain. File
Advertisement

A resident of Shri Guru Har Sahai Society in Sector 68 has complained to the police that around five SUV-borne youths tried to molest his sister and attempted to run him over while the siblings were returning from the market on Friday night.

Advertisement

The complainant also alleged that the SUV belonged to a Bathinda-based politician and that a gunman was inside the vehicle, with a police uniform hanging behind the seat.

Advertisement

Manpreet Singh, a resident of Sector 68, alleged that a white SUV started following him and his sister while they were returning home. According to him, the occupants of the vehicle attempted to molest his sister. When he resisted, they allegedly tried to run him over.

Advertisement

The victims’ family alleged that three to four men in the SUV followed the two siblings through the market and later attacked them with sharp weapons near their housing society. Following the complaint, the police launched an investigation.

Manpreet said he managed to drive away with his sister, but the assailants continued to chase them. He alleged that the driver repeatedly honked and flashed the vehicle’s headlights in an apparent attempt to force them to stop. Meanwhile, the family claimed they were carrying cash at the time and feared they might be robbed, prompting them not to stop.

Advertisement

According to the complaint, when they reached their society, two relatives present there tried to stop the SUV. However, the driver sped towards them and attempted to run them over. Hearing the commotion, local residents gathered at the spot, following which the SUV occupants fled the scene.

The Phase XI SHO, Aman Baidwan, said a complaint had been received from Manpreet and CCTV footage from nearby areas was being examined. Further action would be taken on the basis of the investigation.

No FIR had been registered till the filing of this report.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts