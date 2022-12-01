SUV catches fire at Zirakpur

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, November 30

An SUV caught fire near the Singhpura chowk here this evening. No one was injured in the incident.

Fire officials said they received a call at 6:18 pm and a fire engine rushed to the spot. The flames were doused by 6:50 pm. The SUV, with an HP registration number, was parked on the roadside and its occupants were not present at the spot, said the fire officials.