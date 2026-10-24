SUV drags bike for 50m in Mohali, rider dies

A speeding SUV hit a motorcyclist and dragged his bike for nearly 50 metres at the Sector 68-69 light point in the wee hours today. The driver sped away after the accident. The bike rider died at a hospital.

The deceased, Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Raipur Khurd, was travelling from the Kumbhra side towards the Burail Jail road around 3.30 am when a speeding SUV coming from Balongi Road hit his motorcycle near the Vigilance Bureau light point in Sector 68. It dragged his bike for about 50 metres.

Advertisement

Sandeep sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Fortis Hospital by passersby, where he succumbed to injuries, said Manjit Singh, the deceased’s brother, in his complaint lodged with the police. The Sector 68-69 light point is a designated accident-prone spot and witnesses frequent mishaps at night. The intersection’s design flaws have remained unaddressed for years.

Advertisement

The Phase 8 police have registered a hit-and-run case and initiated an investigation.

Police officials said CCTV footage of the intersection was being procured. The vehicle involved in the accident had been identified on the basis of its registration number, they added.

Advertisement

A case under Sections 281, 106(1) and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the Phase 8 police station.