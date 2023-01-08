SUV driver arrested for fatal mishap

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 7

A resident of Chamkaur Sahib was arrested and later released on bail after a two-wheeler rider died on being hit by an SUV driven by him.

In a complaint to the police, Sector 41 resident Vishal Kashyap reported that the SUV driver hit the scooty he and his brother were riding near PNB branch at Palsora village on January 5. His brother Shiva Kashyap, who was driving the scooty, suffered injuries and was taken to the PGI where he was declared brought dead.

Later, the SUV driver, Mohabat Singh of Rolumajra village in Chamkaur Sahib, was arrested. A case under Sections 279 and 304A of the IPC was registered at the Sector 39 police station.