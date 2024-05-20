SUV driver claiming to be a 'judicial officer', breaks law, threatens Chandigarh traffic cops; video goes viral

Chandigarh, May 20
Video has gone viral showing an SUV driver, claiming to be a 'judicial officer' while arguing with the traffic police in Chandigarh over violation of law at a roundabout.
The video captured the moment when police signalled the driver to stop, but he moved the vehicle ahead and stopped it improperly. The driver was questioned about a cloth hanging in front of the number plate, obscuring the vehicle’s number.
This led to an argument where the driver insisted he was a 'judicial officer'. He also made the police speak with a higher-ranking officer on his phone.
However, when asked to present his driving license, the SUV driver sped away from the scene.
