Suvir elected chairman of Bar Council of Punjab, Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 25

Suvir Sidhu was today unanimously elected chairman of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana at a meeting of the general house of the council.

The council also elected Ashok Singla, Ranvir Singh Dhaka and Surinder Dutt Sharma as co-chairmen. The information was given by Raj Kumar Chauhan, vice-chairman of the council, in a press statement issued today. During the proceedings, Partap Singh, Member Representative, BCI, himself stood for a vote of confidence, which was unanimously supported by a majority of members, thereby reposing complete faith in his work and functioning. Gurtej Singh Grewal had already been nominated to the post of honorary secretary. His appointment was unanimously ratified by the general house.

Suvir Sidhu started his legal career in 2013 and has been Deputy Advocate General of Haryana. He was earlier elected secretary of the council in 2019. At the age of 32, Sidhu has become the youngest ever chairman of any state’s bar council in India.