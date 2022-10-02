Swachh survey: At 113, Mohali down 32 rungs

Mohali, October 1

The local Municipal Corporation slid drastically in the Swachh Survekshan rankings announced today. From 81st spot last year, the town is placed at 113th position this year in the 1 lakh to 10 lakh population category.

Mohali got 4,036.8 points out of 6,000. There were 382 cities in the fray in the category. In 2020, Mohali was placed 157th, in 2019 153rd and in 2018, 109th. In the state rankings, the Mohali MC is ranked third out of 14 cities.

The civic body scored 1,761.60 points out of the maximum 3,000 in the service-level progress section. It scored 600 out of 1,800 points in the certification section with zero point in the Garbage-Free City Star Ratings and 600 points in the ODF certification.

The MC spends around Rs 18 crore every year on cleanliness. Deputy Mayor Kuljit Bedi said mechanical sweeping was not being done in the city for the past eight months, as the tenders were yet to be passed.

The Zirakpur MC bagged the sixth rank and the Kharar MC 10th in the north zone rankings under the 50,000-1 lakh population category. Zirakpur bagged the fourth place and Kharar sixth in the state rankings. The Kurali civic body bagged the Award for Innovation and Best Practices in the north zone under the 50,000 to 1 lakh population category. — TNS